'As It Was' Presents Harry Styles At His Most Vulnerable

A few days have passed since ‘As It Was’ dropped, and we reckon that’s just about enough time to process all the emotions that come with this powerhouse pop track. The first offering from his third studio album, ‘Harry’s House’ (out May 20th), is multifaceted in its meaning, and one of the last songs Harry Styles finished recording before heading out on his U.S. tour last year.

Here are five main takeaways to unpack from this ultra confessional release.

- - -

- - -

Harry’s entering his true indie/alt pop era.

For fans of Dayglow, Wallows, and the incredible Mitski, listening to ‘As It Was’ presents a dream fusion of electro rock and synth pop, an up-tempo track fuelled by reflection and bittersweetness. Play this song after listening to ‘Laurel Hell’, and you’ll realise they’re the perfect accompaniment for each other. It’s no surprise Styles chose Mitski to join him on the UK run of shows for Love On Tour in June.

The fourth wall is crumbling away.

“Answer the phone ‘Harry you’re no good alone / Why are you sitting at home on the floor?’” still produces the same gasping effect after multiple listens. Why does it feel so intoxicating and criminal that Harry is singing his own name? ‘As It Was’ is all about changes, perspective shifts and transformations in the singer’s life, so this natural move to a more meta and self-referential style of storytelling shifts Harry from being guarded in his lyrics, to becoming more open and free.

He addresses himself how we would address him, how a friend would call him up and make sure he’s okay. The song feels like a heart-to-heart, perhaps with a close friend, or maybe even himself, and the repetition of Harry’s name throughout the track is an exciting tease for what else we could expect on ‘Harry’s House’.

- - -

- - -

Subliminal messages in the music video (and the best dancing).

Directed by Ukrainian photographer, designer, and music video director, Tanu Muino, Harry follows in the footsteps of his ‘Treat People with Kindness’ video, dancing up another storm. While the visuals are mainly shot at the brutalist Barbican Centre, it’s thought that the scene where Harry peels off his coat, stripping down to his boxers, is filmed at the former Penguin Pool at London Zoo. The Lubetkin-designed Penguin exhibit was an icon of classic-modernist architecture, but closed down in 2004 after not being suitable or healthy – viewed more as a showcase and playground for penguins held captive there. A conscious decision to remove his clothes in this setting, Harry embodies vulnerability in physical form, on show for all to see.

- - -

- - -

“What kind of pills are you on?”

With Harry in red, and the woman beside him in blue, their distinct outfits seem to make reference to The Matrix, underpinned by its queer politics. In the 1999 film, the terms “red pill” and “blue pill” refer to a choice between learning unsettling and life-changing truths (red), or living happily in ignorance (blue). As the character Morpheus says, “This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill – the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill – you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember, all I'm offering is the truth – nothing more.”

Known for his dreamy green eyes, have a quick pause towards the start of the video, and you’ll see the Harry’s eyes are now electric blue. Under the influence of the blue, the mechanics of the matrix are at play. Is Harry kept under the simulation? Unaware and living a false life despite wanting to be free? The end of the video sees Harry liberated from this robotic way of living, dancing his way out of any control over his life.

- - -

- - -

That bridge.

Running away with his words, Harry debuts a dizzying and speedy bridge (his quickest yet). Packed with fast-paced vulnerability, he reinforces the cycle of communication discussed across his previous albums. Dashing around the revolving motorised turntable, he sings “Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet / I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was / Leave America, two kids follow her”.

Harry’s life often plays out quicker over Twitter than it does in his own reality. From rumours, to comments on his family life, relationships, friendships and past, there’s nothing wrong with his choice to be more private or reserved, not having to address changes in real time. And yet, with this short bridge, he seems to have alluded and responded to aspects of his private life in a way fans have not seen before.

It’s Harry’s stylistic choices that bring us closer to him in a way that a tweet or an instagram post simply wouldn’t have room for. The voicemail from his goddaughter Ruby Winston at the intro of the song, along with tracks like ‘Woman’ and ‘Cherry’ which uses inserts of audio clips and voice notes, adds another layer of authenticity to Styles’ catalogue. These little gems give listeners more of an insight into who Harry is: from the people in his life to what the song means to him.

Harry is great at playing the bells.

Building up to a crescendo of epic bells that make you feel as if Christmas really has come early, Styles is credited with playing the tubular bell that features on the song. As the singer makes references to the call of the telephone, or the ringing of a bell, the tolling, sweet chimes show Harry is here, and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Familiarity is always comforting in a new song, and whether they’re wedding bells, church bells, or anything else, Harry leaves ‘As It Was’ on a euphoric high.

- - -

‘As It Was’ is out now.

Words: Sahar Ghadirian

- - -