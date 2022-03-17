Arcade Fire's 'The Lightning I,II' Marks Their Return

Arcade Fire don't tend to do things by halves.

The band's return has been marked by viral poster campaigns, alerting fans that something - anything - was about to happen.

Well, the secrets are out. New album 'WE' lands on May 6th, the product of months - perhaps years - of work, their first full length project since 2017's 'Everything Now'.

Co-produced by Win and Régine, the sessions also involved production work from Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

The band say the sessions distill "the longest we’ve ever spent writing, uninterrupted, probably ever..." and it all begins with 'The Lightning I,II'.

Out now, the new single is a graceful six minute return, and after periods of experimentation it taps back into their roots.

There's a folksy side to the songwriting, with Arcade Fire's widescreen sweep pushing 'The Lightning I,II' to a higher level.

The gentleness of the return lacks the pivotal intensity of their earlier work, though - it's pleasant, and certainly not unwelcome, but not quite vital.

An intriguing opening statement Emily Kai Bock directs the video - tap in below.

Photo Credit: Michael Marcelle

