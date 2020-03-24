Anna Burch - If You're Dreaming

After countless months on the road, Anna Burch was left feeling adrift, cut off, almost transient. Returning to her native Detroit with the acclaim surrounding fuzzy indie pop debut ringing in her ears, she struggled to settle, with a string of house shares and flat moves disrupting her consciousness.

New album ‘If You’re Dreaming’ draws on those complex feelings, with its airy feeling channelling a kind of blissful introspection that can almost border on the disassociative. Recorded alongside Sam Evian in the Catskills, its upstate New York setting offers physical remove from the emotional landscapes it was constructed in – the narrator’s eye seems to glide without touching the ground, while the songwriting is more nuanced, fleshed out that her highly promising debut.

‘Tell Me What’s True’ has this pang of yearning, while ‘Every Feeling’ channels shades of classic pop songwriting, akin to those glorious Carole King hits. ‘Party’s Over’ rings with the empty chasms of post-touring life, while ‘Not So Bad’ - seemingly written the day before recording began – seems to find Anna Burch once more putting her feet on the ground, once more daring to lay claim to world around her.

Moving beyond the precocious indie pop of her debut LP, Anna Burch fills ‘If You’re Dreaming’ with deft allusions, enhancing her voice with jazz-tinged chords, soft rock blemishes, and singer-songwriter tropes. It’s all handled with her customary grace, however, resulting in a subtle record that gently overwhelms.

8/10

