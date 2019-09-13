Angel Olsen - All Mirrors

Opening and closing with two six-minute theatrical epics, Angel Olsen’s fourth album ‘All Mirrors’ is cocooned in pensivity and self-reflection.

Centred around Olsen’s soaring vocals, the record takes elements from retro synth-pop, waltz-esque strings and rhythms, and Americana, melting into a contemplative blend of vintage pop.

Throughout the record’s 11 tracks, we’re ushered along a philosophical dreamscape, facing someone’s innermost qualms and brooding lyrics. It’s Olsen’s lyrics and vocals that bring character to the record; “standing, facing, all mirrors are erasing / losing beauty, at least at times it knew me” in the title track is a standout.

Partnered with the fluid instrumental styles, though, this introspection retains a sense of timelessness, of endurance. ‘New Love Cassette’, ‘Too Easy’, ‘All Mirrors’, ‘Spring’, ‘Chance’, and ‘Summer’ are awash with the Americana of Olsen’s home.

‘All Mirrors’ is a record that is so intuitive and interior, that it feels it could be difficult to penetrate - but it’s one hell of a prize if you give it the chance.

7/10

Words: Erin Bashford

