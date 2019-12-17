Aluna - Renaissance

As an artist the desire for change stirs from deep inside. You either choose to listen to it, or not, Aluna chose to listen. After the success of over one billion streams, selling out shows around the world, and receiving awards and widespread critical acclaim as one-half of multi-platinum duo AlunaGeorge, the singer, songwriter, and producer took the leap and began working as a solo artist. This leap of faith has seen Aluna establish a signature sound on her new album ‘Renaissance’.

This body of work is an audio documentation of her journey from “a Black girl in an all-white British suburb back in the day” to creating a standout album that tackles the existing boundaries that continue to tarnish societies relationship with culture, race, gender, and genre. “The recent ‘Black Renaissance’ is so inspiring to me,” Aluna explains.

2019 was the year Aluna underwent a true transformation as an individual and artist. She recalls having a feeling of discomfort, a creative concern about relying too much on previous success. “When you’re in a band, you get into a groove and start relying on the symbiosis you have. That’s where I hit the nail on the head. I realised I hadn’t challenged myself yet by truly writing a whole body of work only from my perspective, creative juices, and desires.”

The album opener ‘I’ve Been Starting To Love All The Things I Hate’ perfectly epitomises Aluna’s transformation as an artist and individual. The poignantly titled track is an anthemic opener that is all about self-acceptance and being unapologetically proud the person you are. The opener is followed by the equally impressive ‘Warrior’ which features SG Lewis. Aluna explains: “'Warrior' is a portrait of a woman in the shadows. She has to see herself, instead of waiting for others, by calling on that Warrior spirit, the one that makes us fearless enough to be ourselves.”

The dancefloor ready track is one of chiming perfection, that finds a perfectly succinct meeting point between house-infused instrumentals and flawless vocals. The track, like much of the album, is a nod to the roots of dance music, particularly house music. Chicago house was pioneered in the Black and Latino LGTBQ+ communities, with Aluna explaining: “It gave me the inspiration to stake my flag in the ground as a Black woman in dance music by taking control of production and song writing with my own vibe...”

The standout track on the album is without doubt lead single 'Body Pump'. Aluna co-produced the track with the revered Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle, where a blistering synth echo is perfectly tempered with a vocal crescendo. This is only a taster of what’s to come, in an album littered with sonic odes to the dancefloor. The aforementioned 'Body Pump', as well as 'Don’t Hit My Line', 'Get Paid' and 'Ain’t My Buisness' see Aluna pave her way as a truly pioneering artist who has re-imagined the possibilities of house music, respectfully aware of the genres history and founders, whilst simultaneously paving a way forward with a new sound to inspire emerging artists.

Tracks like 'The Recipe' slightly subvert from the albums predominant offering of house, where Aluna effortlessly melds afrobeat with Kaytranada’s signature percussive sound, delivering a catchy chorus fit for the club. ‘Renaissance’ sees Aluna cementing herself as one of the most exciting artists around with this iconic offering that will inspire dance records for years to come.

