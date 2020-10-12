All Things Blue - Get Bit

The project of singer-songwriter India Coombs (aka Blue) and guitarist Jon Joseph, All Things Blue’s debut album ‘Get Bit’ follows a series of singles released earlier this year, tackling the personal and the political with equal vigour. The album takes all of the restless anger many of us have felt this year and distils it down into an open, diverse collection of indie rock that speaks to our collective moment.

The LA based band are renowned for tapping into the dichotomy of the West Coast, moving from feral punk to more blissed out climes, as well as incorporating slices of woozy dream pop into their musical aesthetic. India claims that these musical ups and downs are a cause of people’s spaghetti brains: “I feel like everybody has a spaghetti brain,” India says. “In one moment, you're talking about politics and what's going on in the world, and then the next moment you're thinking about somebody that you really like. It’s the ups and downs of the human brain.”

India’s vocals glisten with catchy melodies throughout opening track ‘Get Off My J-Bone’, before funky drum beats and jazzy synth lines fuel the follow up track ‘Chad’.

Although only coming in at around 70 seconds, the album’s third track ‘Tipsy’ authentically portrays much of the album’s drink-fuelled essence. India’s wild, unpredictable vocals perfectly capture the demeanour of someone who’s had one too many Bacardi’s, while the distant drums echo that all too familiar sense of fuzziness that lingers the morning after.

More booze is ordered as the previously released single ‘Legend Of Chav’ arrives, before India buys yet another round of ‘FUQQING IPAs’ to quench our thirst – who needs pubs when you’ve got this to listen to?

Things sober up however as we reach the dream-punk sounding ‘White Lady Dogs’ which deals with topics such as gentrification and dissolving communities. ‘Something Weird’ brilliantly displays the band’s punk - bliss dichotomy before the final, title track for the album channels woozy Mac DeMarco guitar vibes, bringing ‘Get Bit’ to a delicate, ethereal conclusion.

All Things Blue are a band clearly unafraid to explore musical boundaries. A myriad of sound stretches across ‘Get Bit’ that’s always coherent, the band’s dreamy punk aesthetic is both captivating and unique and the ups and downs of this mad year are cleverly analysed through the lens of alcohol. All that’s left to say is, the next drink is on us.

7/10

Words: Jamie Wilde

