Alex Cameron - Oxy Music

In classic Alex Cameron form, ‘Oxy Music’ is full of true lyrical artistry in the most to-the-point way possible.

A tale of a fictional character rather than Cameron’s autobiography, the album is a little darker than his previous releases. Covering everything from drug use and mental health to the feeling of isolation, it highlights the insecurities and circumstances caused by living a life online, devoid of meaningful purpose in this end-of-the-world pandemic-era.

Joining Alex on the album is Lloyd Vines (‘Cancel Culture’), as well as sleaford mods’ Jason Williamson (‘Oxy Music’).

7/10

Words: Samantha Hall

