Adam Lambert - Velvet

International superstar Adam Lambert’s new album ‘Velvet’ combines timeless melodies and smooth vocals to deliver an offering that flows without a hitch.

Opening with upbeat title track ‘Velvet’, the 13-track production starts off strong and stays that way throughout – with the high groove, catchy feels of ‘Superstar’ and ‘Stranger You Are’ landing two early highlights.

Last year’s releases ‘New Eyes’ and ‘Comin in Hot’ blend in with the fresh sounds of brand-new pop-soul track ‘Roses’ – featuring disco pioneer and music legend Nile Rodgers – and the sultry mood of ‘Overglow’.

Saving the best for last, with a mind-blowing mix of quiet lulls, Lambert’s ethereal vocals and poignant lyricism on the brilliant ‘ I Feel Something’ brings a pretty much perfect end to the album.

Overall, aside from a lack of sonic variety from song to song, ‘Velvet’ is a strong showcase of a soundscape that is – pun intended – smooth as velvet.

8/10

Words: Malvika Padin

