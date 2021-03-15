A.A. Williams - Songs From Isolation

In the grand spirit of 2020’s many lockdown videos, A.A. Williams delivers a series of stripped-down covers; the perfect accompaniment to July’s impressive debut LP ‘Forever Blue’ .

Shorn of that album’s voluminous post-rock textures, Williams’ deft playing provides a delicate yet ornate framework for her voice to soar, lending new tenderness to erstwhile grandiose rockers by Deftones and Smashing Pumpkins, while squeezing even more pathos from The Cure’s mighty ‘Lovesong’.

Best of all is a majestic take on Nick Cave’s ‘Into My Arms’; hushed intimacy making its sorrow all the sweeter.

7/10

Words: Will Fitzpatrick

