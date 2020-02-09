A Blaze Of Feather - Labyrinth

In the beginning A Blaze Of Feather was simply a name on a poster, an eye-catching title on a festival line up. Music presented without context, the project’s sombre indie-folk was tasteful, hinting at much more to come.

The work of one Mickey Smith – in reality Ben Howard’s touring guitarist – A Blaze Of Feather’s fine debut album captured certain moods and atmospheres, and this prevalence for texture and tone continues on the project’s second album. ‘Labyrinth’ was a more solitary endeavour than its debut, and there’s whispered intimacy to some of the best work on show – think the subtle longing that underpins ‘Magpie’ or the reverie that engulfs ‘Serpentine’.

There’s a cinematic feel, too, perhaps informed by the open Cornish landscapes that never linger too far from Smith’s creative faculties. Opener ‘Killing The Reverie’ sweeps in defiantly, while ‘Clock Hands’ ticks past with a murmured narrative.

Aiming for feeling and form over definition, though, leads to a few drawbacks. ‘Labyrinth’ sits perfectly well in the background, but lacks those centre-piece moments of definition; it’s a record of broad brushstrokes, but this leads to a feeling that some of its more principled moments are passing us by.

‘Witching Hour’ has a twilight haze, and the gentle pause of ‘A Time Of Low Frequency’ offers mild diversion, but these rarely compel you to dive further. The indie-folk textures of Smith’s debut are built on, but never fully unpacked; ‘Labyrinth’ feels like a warm continuation, or a second course that never truly evades the reach of the opening gambit.

It all leads to a record in which the highs and lows are levelled out, one in which plain-sailing is favoured over rather more choppy creative waters. It’s all fine and pleasant, but – ironically, given the project’s origins – it all winds up feeling a tad anonymous.

6/10

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.