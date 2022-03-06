070 Shake - YOU CAN'T KILL ME

070 Shake is a visionary. Emerging onto the scene back in 2015 as part of the 070 collective and working with Kanye West on his Wyoming Sessions, Shake has gifted the world with her unique and implausible artistry.

2022 has already been a busy year for the New Jersey artist. Featuring on Madonna’s revamp of 'Frozen' as well as the release of highly anticipated new album 'YOU CAN’T KILL ME'.

Across its 14 tracks, the record is an honest and striking body of work. 'YOU CAN'T KILL ME' opens with ‘Web’. Released back in May, this track feels like the perfect way to open the album. Not only is it a reflection of Shake’s talent as a lyricist, but the use of euphoric synths and instrumentation could easily evoke goosebumps.

This euphoric feeling is maintained throughout. The following track ‘Invited’ is two minutes and 41 seconds of pure serotonin. It features clever utilisation of electronic instruments that rise into a flurry of violins, visceral drumming and gospel vocals, all complimented by Shake’s distinct voice.

This genius, matchless take on the genre of hip-hop may point towards producers Johan Lenox and Mike Dean, both of which have respected ears in the genre of hip-hop. Yet the album is still made great by the rapping and writing of 070 Shake.

The album is arguably an honest account of relationships. It’s a romantic album, an album that is likely written for a lover. Considering the recent release of Shake’s partner Kehlani’s music video for 'melt' that confirmed speculation of the couple’s relationship, the romantic lyricism expressed throughout Shake’s album may be a nod toward the couple’s love.

'Skin And Bones', the single that lead the album back in April was hailed for its storytelling, littered with romantic anecdotes and metaphors. This talent for songwriting can again be found on recent single and eighth track ‘Body’ which features none other than French pop icon, Christine And The Queens.

Amongst all the standout tunes on this album, 'Body' is a highlight. Shakes collaboration with Chris may seem almost unlikely, yet the track proves how utterly perfect they work together.

Neighbouring track ‘Wine And Spirits’ is a melancholic stripped back ditty that exposes Shake’s vocal. “Ying and the yang, its more than just a symbol” Shake sings in the chorus, expressing the need for a significant other, despite difference.

Closing track ‘Se Fue La Luz’ translates from Spanish as “the power went out” and features lyrics that reminisce on a past love, perhaps a flame that died out. A perfect end to such an eclectic body of work.

8/10

Words: Isabella Miller

- - -

- - -