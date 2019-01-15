Norway's closeknit shoegaze community has been responsible for some divine noise over the past two years.

A slew of new bands have emerged, each with their own take on dreamy guitar pop, each with their own voice.

Misty Coast sit at the forefront of this, with the duo's stripped down sound containing a rich, evocative nature.

New single 'Backseat Warriors' finds the Bergen pairing dealing with nostalgia, and the realities of growing up in a small town.

Misty Coast explain: "'Backseat Warriors' is inspired by my childhood in the tiny village Etne, located on the west coast of Norway. When I grew up there was nothing to do there, so if you didn’t happen to love football, horses or music, then you most likely spent the days styling your car or driving up and down the streets of Etne, collecting Wunderbaum - or Little Trees - in your rear-view mirror".

We're able to premiere the full video, and it taps into the sense of memory that runs through the songwriting, while utilising some unexpected effects. The pair say:

"The idea behind the video was to try to capture the quirkiness of the song, and to visually recreate the weird but warm mood. I’ve purposely used lots of effects in 'wrong' ways, and the whole thing resembles a psychedelic dream or a hallucination..."

Tune in now.

