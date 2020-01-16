Next Wave #941: GRACEY

Writing for some of the world’s biggest pop stars at the age of 18 would be daunting and especially nerve-wracking, but GRACEY has taken those great experiences and emerged from the songwriting lane into the spotlight.

Using music to channel a personality that she keeps quite reserved, GRACEY’s exquisite brand of emotional pop exhibits her vulnerability, which she hopes listeners can relate and connect to. “It took me quite a while to release music because I wanted to make sure it was real and honest,” she says. “It’s about connecting people and making people feel together.”

Inspired by the likes of Sia, Lorde and Francis And The Lights, GRACEY allows her songs to release a side of her that no one really sees. “Music is kind of an outlet for emotions I’ve suppressed already,” she explains. “All my emotions come out in the studio, so I write really quickly.”

Recently releasing her debut EP ‘Imposter Syndrome’, GRACEY explains the meaningful title was something she constantly experienced while working in the industry. Having given a talk at a panel regarding imposter syndrome, GRACEY wanted to ensure that this EP was totally honest with a topic that has affected her personally.

“From the age of 18, I was writing for other artists in order to give myself a minute to live my life and find my voice. But when I was trying to develop myself as an artist, it was difficult because I felt like I shouldn’t be in this studio and be exposing my feelings like this.”

Feeling very apologetic and out of place when first becoming an artist, she hopes that the more music she releases and the more comfortable she gets with releasing music, the less imposter syndrome she’ll experience.

With the New Year edging close, GRACEY aspires to explore different parts of her artistry.

“I’m really looking forward to this next phase. I’m interested in broadening my artistry into different tempos so there’s more to perform at festivals. There’s more new music and my headline show coming up, so it’s all very exciting and I can’t wait to show everyone what I have in store for them.”

Where: Brighton via Croydon

What: Dreamy pop

Get 3 Songs: ‘Different Things’, ‘If You Loved Me’, ‘Easy For You’

Fact: She once climbed the Machu Picchu Inca Trail with a broken foot.

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

Photography: Joel Smedley

Fashion: Zarina Shukri

