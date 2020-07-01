Next Wave #937: Glowie

Known for its Blue Lagoon and incredible landscapes, Iceland isn’t usually your direct location for new music. This basis is now futile due to the emerging presence of Glowie. Born and raised in the Nordic island, the 22-year-old is now roaming the streets of London as a fully-fledged artist ready to dominate the charts.

Wanting to be closer with who she was working with as well as indulging in the culture was Glowie’s main reasoning for leaving the vast mountains of Iceland. “It was a very important and good decision to make,” she concedes. “In Iceland, there’s a lot of space to take risks and be experimental in the industry and so I wanted to bring that creativity to London.”

Drawing heavy influence from pop music as well as R&B, Glowie describes her music as a mixture of both with a dark twist. “Music is about being creative and not following rules and not doing what is expected of you, which is what they both represent.” Citing her biggest influences as Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus, it was the freedom and nonchalance of both artists that drew her to them.

‘FKN BODY’, the first single from new EP ‘Where I Belong’, touches upon a social issue continuously plaguing the mind of the public. “I feel like body positivity is also a part of mental health,” she asserts, “and so I’ll definitely continue to talk about it.” Inspired by the bullying she experienced as a young girl due to her body type, she chose to create a song intended to raise awareness and boost the self-esteem of anyone else who may be suffering the same treatment.

The upcoming release of her debut EP creates a large statement in Glowie’s life that will affect her future - but that is the least of her worries. “I like to live in the moment,” she smiles. “I like to focus on now and taking it step-by-step because I just wanna do what makes me happy now.”

What: Dark pop-infused R&B

Where: Iceland

Get 3 songs: ‘Cruel’, ‘Who’s Gonna Stop Me’, ‘I’m Good’

Fact: She is an avid fan of goth rock.

- - -

- - -

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

Photography: Sophie Mayanne

Fashion: Zarina Shukri

