Next Wave #909: Santi

Describing himself as being involved in all genres, Santi is definitely a unique individual. Taking inspiration for his name from Santigold, the Nigerian artist is defining his sound within the industry and refuses to be confined into one box.

Inpired by the likes of Beenie Man and Young Thug, as well as being shaped by indie and hip-hop music, his influences changed his perception on how to see music and helped him evolve as an artist.

Debut album Mandy & The Jungle exhibits his moulding into a luminary that is worthy of your undivided attention. Being an artist, there are a number of things that make the stress all worth it. Injecting personal feelings into his music, Santi holds this as his favourite thing about being a musician.

“The fact I can transfer feelings to sounds and make people understand how I’m feeling at the time is really cool. I want people to feel what I’m feeling but transfer it in your own way.”

- - -

- - -

With heavy prominence from his homeland of Nigeria, his music incorporates the drums from trap music as well as some afro-swing. However with the pressure of charts, there’s the thought of conformation and why he chooses not to.

Santi comments: “I have a good range of sounds that there’s nothing I can’t do. But I feel like if I tried to conform, it would just be me trying to test myself.”

The current Nigerian music scene consists of a wide range of sounds which leads people down different routes. However they all point to a direction where something great lies and turns the industry into a fun playground. Santi’s position allows him to be the big kid in the playground dominating the games and telling the opposition that they have lost this round.

Further down the line, Santi’s versatility will keep him reigning. Now signed to the Love Renaissance record label, he hopes his music builds into something greater than it already is.

- - -

- - -

'Mandy & The Jungle' is out now.

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.