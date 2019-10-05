Next Wave #903: Master Peace

“I always knew where I wanted to get to musically. I grew up on bands like The Cure and The Smiths, and that’s where sonically I wanted to be when making music,” admits the infectiously confident Master Peace. Despite having not officially released any solo music yet, the young London-born artist has been establishing a buzz around the capital and beyond, gigging heavily around the local live circuit, making appearances on Internet radio stations and joining Bakar on his UK headline tour.

Considering his introduction to audiences came through the grime scene, it’s a surprise to hear the departure from MC-based music that he’s making with recent shows and forthcoming project. “As Master Peace, I’m trying to be an indie, surf rock kind of artist,” he reveals. “The new music will show you: it’s not really the rap stuff anymore.”

While it might be an unexpected turn to most onlookers, it’s something that’s he’s been working towards ever since he was a child. “When I was growing up, a lot of my friends just wanted to listen to rap and grime, but my parents always played me music by the likes of Phil Collins and Fleetwood Mac,” he explains, “so it wasn’t until I was older that I made my own decision to listen to rap music, but I’ve always held onto my roots strongly.”

fWhile Master Peace may come across as a polarising figure, his live shows are where he really excels. With an incredible energy surrounding his performances, it’s clear that his fans and the experience that they get are top of his agenda. “I want to show my fans that I’m just like them,” Peace offers. “I want to give them 100% every time. I don’t want someone to spend their hard-earned money on seeing me and then go home disappointed.”

Something that Peace is adamant to get across is the importance of a strong network of friends. The likes of his DJ Trudy, and his team Felix and Dee, are constantly supporting him to make himself the best version of himself. “When you have good people around you, it’s easy to get your name out there,” he says, excitedly. “I had a lot of people around me who all wanted to see me do well. It was all about patience - Rome wasn’t built in a day!”

And it appears that the magnitude of what he’s done to get here isn’t lost on the teenager. “You’re going get shut down, you’re going to get aired and you’re going to go through all these things, but when you get to the point that you want to get to, trust me, it’s all worth it.”

What: Alternative punk/surf rock

Where: South West London

Get 3 songs: ‘Buck Me’, ‘Please Don’t Touch Me’, ‘Second Guy’

Fact: Master Peace used to be a contemporary dancer.

Words: Mike Wood

Photography: Sophie Mayanne

Fashion: Zarina Shukri

