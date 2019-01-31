Next Wave #888: Daisy Maybe

While Daisy Maybe is currently better known for rubbing shoulders with fashion’s elite - having recently walked Dolce & Gabbana’s SS19 show, and appeared in campaigns for Skepta’s SkAir and MAINS line - it was her passion for music-making that came first.

And you can hear it: her debut project ‘Psychosexual’ presents her unique perspective on the affections of the heart, told through her own acid-strained lens making for floaty, plane-shifting easy-listening. A world apart from being photographed by Kendall Jenner!

An avid collector of crystals and Pokémon cards in her early days, the Hackney-born singer-songwriter who recalls having “spent a lot of time on the 55 bus” growing up, recently released her new single, ‘The Answer’, with a feature from her close friend Skepta. The record is both whimsical and menacing as she ruminates lust and longing over a percussive, kaleidoscopic instrumental. She describes her sound as “a sensual and psychedelic outerstellar journey through space on 2-CB.”

Having collaborated with a close-knit community of likeminded artists such as Jeshi (“Jeshi is family” - quite literally he is her cousin), Bakar, Crave Moore and Kiran Kai, there is a personable quality to her music that is amplified by her slant on people. “I find people fascinating,” she admits. “A lot of my inspiration comes from experiences, which often obviously include loved ones and friends.”

‘Psychosexual’ is perfect for the winter months ahead - for bedding in, unwinding. You can hear underlying odes to Portishead, Massive Attack, Aaliyah and more in her slow-burning sound. “Much like the theory of the same name, [‘Pyschosexual’] definitely explores the factors that make you feel the way you do sexually and romantically,” she explains, comparing the eight track collection to Freudian psychology. “But in a more expansive time frame than just the early years of life.”

Where: Hackney, London

What: Sensual, psychedelic hybridised R&B with alt-pop sensibilities.

Get 3 Songs: ‘Honey Chai Tea’, ‘Riverbed’, ‘The Answer’

Fact: Daisy has a tail…

Words: Laura Arowolo

Photography: Sophie Mayanne

Fashion: Zarina Shukri

