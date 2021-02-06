Next Wave #1020: Mimi Webb

Soulful, talented and genuine - just a few of the words that spring to mind after interviewing singer-songwriter Mimi Webb. She is an artist whose pop-tinged ballads have already been hailed by critics, swept their away across millions on TikTok, and drawn comparisons to the likes of Amy Winehouse, Adele, and Sam Smith.

Mimi has spent the past couple of years slowly gravitating towards the forefront of pop music with her powerful vocals and girl-next-door personality. Her journey has been a humble one; enrolling in the school choir at the age of 12, performing at open mic nights, and attending the renowned Brighton Music College, all in the hope of pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming an established musician. Mimi is an artist whose time has without doubt come, having not only achieved her dreams, but surpassed them.

Despite plans being put on hold due to lockdown, Mimi defiantly overcome the set-backs of the pandemic to make 2020 another standout year, adding to her already burgeoning reputation as one of the most promising artists around. “I came out of lockdown a completely different artist. Prior to lockdown I was very rundown, so lockdown gave me an opportunity to work on other aspects like my song writing that I hadn’t been giving enough attention”.

Recently, she enthralled listeners with ‘Reasons’, a perfect pop ballad that seamlessly melds a confessional chorus with sweeping hooks. Her reaction to the success of the track is a reflection of her profoundly down to earth nature. “It was amazing!” she exclaims. “It was honestly so hard to even compute, knowing that all of those comments were actual people showing their support. I found my niche for the very first time.”

Amid an abundance of success over the past year, the interview finishes by touching on Mimi’s aims for the future. “You are going to think I’m crazy,” she laughs, “but… I want to get a Top Ten!” From what she has already achieved, there is no doubt in our mind she’ll go onto achieve these goals, building on a career and discography of limitless promise.

WHAT: Pop poignancy with incredible ambition.

WHERE: London

3 Songs: ‘Good Without’, ‘Before I Go’, ‘Reasons’

FACT: Originally called Amelia, she embraced the name Mimi during a spell in Brighton.

- - -

- - -

Words: Josh Crowe

Fashion: Zarina Shukri

Photography: Sophie Mayanne