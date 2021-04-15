Next Wave #1018: Deijuvhs

Hailing from the bowels of London’s DIY underground is musical chameleon Deijuvhs. Drawing from trap, punk, emo, and more, the multi-hyphenate caught our attention with his recent single release, ‘Freakazoid.’ Taking influence from Gorillaz to Lightspeed Champion to Fall Out Boy (to list a few) Deijuvhs’ work is a witches brew of gender-binding, genre-twisting, and sexual fluidity.

Through his music, to his fashion, to his day-to-day mantra, Deijuvhs is effortlessly working on projects that see no means to conform to one genre or one meaning. Emphasising this, Deijuvhs boasts: “I’m the underground king, who puts on shows and raves for the youth. Deijuvhs has no genre, I’m genre-less, I just make whatever music I like. My music is all over the place, but I’m a punk at heart.”

Having recently dropped ‘UCK! DXD’ via MOVES Recordings, Deijuvhs details a bit about the making of this track. “I was in Manchester, with my friend Mattu, (he’s one of my producers), when I came up with ‘UCK! DXD’. We were watching the anime High School DXD and swiping through Tinder. ‘UCK! DXD,’ is basically about my life, but the main message from this song is that I’ll keep doing my music ting, until I get the chance to slap some money on the table for my family. ‘UCK! DXD’ is about a bit of everything, from anime girls to family, to being stuck in the same area, seeing the same people.”

Having spotted Deijuvhs via his frantic punk infused release ‘Freakazoid’, he delves into how this release has sparked up a lot more attention for him in the industry. “My following has grown a lot since ‘Freakazoid’. This track is definitely a change of sound for me, I started off in punk bands and doing rock music and so when I went back to it on this track it felt really natural.”

He continues: “The response has been amazing, I’m so grateful and thankful for everyone who’s listened to it and shared it. I don’t like it when people call it emo rap though, I get that I’m emo, but it’s not a rap song, I don’t rap in it. I don’t like being boxed like that. This is a genuine rock song, we were listening to Bloc Party’s ‘Helicopter’ at the time.”

As well as releasing music, Deijuvhs has been working on a side project he calls LAMESFEST, detailing in his own words: “I started LAMESFEST in 2016 as a small show for my friends, I’ve done two relatively big shows with that now.”

Expanding, he comments: “I wanted to have a place where I could put on my own shows, in 2018 I decided I wanted to rebrand it and try and help the underground scene. Now it’s all coming together, I like to perform through LAMESFEST, a lot of young kids came to me, for some of them, LAMESFEST was their first time playing a show, first time being at one, first time taking pills. LAMESFEST is a little underground scene that I wanted to create to promote the talent that I had found on the internet.”

Assisted by friends Mattu (producer), Sam Interface (producer, master and engineer), and his session guitarist Saif, Deijuvhs has managed to sculpt a reliable circle of music professionals around him to scope his sound. With the uncertainty of COVID still lingering in the air, live music is still quite a hit or miss subject right now, but needless to say we’re super-psyched to see what the rest of the year entails for Deijuvhs. Reassuring us he excitedly mentions: “I’m definitely going to be doing some socially distanced gigs, I miss being able to jump into crowds and get everyone together. But you should be expecting them from me this year and 2022, some are going to be legal and others illegal… socially distanced shows from me!”

Working towards releasing a batch of singles across the next few months, Deijuvhs is on an upward spiral and we’re itching to join the ride.

- - -

- - -

Words: Laviea Thomas

Photo Credit: Jordan Noon

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.