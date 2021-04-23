Next Wave #1014: Eades

For their second release, Leeds-based indie rock band Eades felt like they had to reintroduce themselves. It’s not that things didn’t go well with last July’s 'Microcosmic Things' EP, their debut which garnered acclaim for the band’s new wave sensibilities. It’s just that the band didn’t think their true personality was coming through. “It’s that kind of friction you get in a room when you’re playing together and you can see each other. The excitement got lost. We spoke about it a lot,” said Harry Jordan, Eades’ frontman and primary songwriter.

A change of pace is clear from the opening drumbeat of 'Former Warnings Cluster', the lead single from quintet's new 'Abstract Education' EP. Almost everything on the song is a refinement of 'Microcosmic Things' EP, from the bright production to Jordan’s sharp witticisms about bad routines. “‘Former Warnings Cluster’ touches on drinking and trying to get out of that habit, but always ending up in situations which require drinking to help you get through them,” explained Jordan. His lyrics are deadpanned over warbly synths and syncopated guitar chords, equally catchy and curious. On 'Abstract Education' EP, Eades takes the sound that they introduced in the past and expands upon it with ease.

The band’s confidence comes in part from recently signing to Manchester-based Heist or Hit Records. With the new institutional backing, they were given a bit more space to do things their own way. “Knowing there’s someone else outside of the band who believes in our music, it was pretty nice. They’ve let us have complete creative control over everything. We’re the kind of band who like to do everything ourselves anyway, whether that’s music videos or how we want to record and where we want to record. Heist or Hit has just been like, ‘If that’s how you want to do it, we can make that happen’,” clarified Jordan.

More importantly, there’s the addition of Lily Fontaine who brings keyboards and vocals to the band’s tense garage rock. While some of the band knew of Fontaine when they went to university together, they asked her to join the group last year. “I moved back to Leeds from my hometown and Dan messaged me and was like, ‘Do you want to join Eades?’ I was very close to saying no, actually. I wasn’t sure because I’ve always done my own stuff, but I went to the first rehearsal and it didn’t take long for us to gel,” said Fontaine. When she’s not playing with Eades, she fronts English Teacher, a drier and stranger post-punk band that calls to mind everyone from Dry Cleaning to Sports Team.

While 'Abstract Education' EP represents Eades at their strongest whole, it’s clear that the group has no interest in slowing down. When talking to the members over Zoom, they referenced the future with elation, putting their plans into two simple parts: some gigs and some albums. “We’ve been playing a hell of a lot together, so now we just need to get out there and show people,” said Jordan, before laughing and musing about other plans: “I’d like to start writing the second album, we’ve just got to mix the first one.”

Words: Ethan Gordon

Photo Credit: Devon Chambers

