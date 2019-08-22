Zuzu Shares Super-Snappy 'Get Off'

Liverpool talent Zuzu has shared her super-snappy single 'Get Off' - tune in now.

The Mersey songwriter is having a wonderful summer, packed with live shows and new releases.

Hitting Reading and Leeds this weekend, Zuzu has toasted her trip with a brand new single.

Out now, 'Get Off' is a super-snappy return, showcasing her emphatic thirst for word-play amid its lovely arrangement.

She explains: “The sentiment of the song is about getting frustrated with other people’s judgements and criticism on how you choose to live your life... It’s me trying to speak my mind at a time when I felt super judged.”

Something she wrote some time back, 'Get Off' has grown to have a key importance for the singer: “It’s been an important song in my life for a long time and is just as relevant to me now as the day I wrote it.”

Photo Credit: Sophie Mayanne

