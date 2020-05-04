Zsela Releases A Collection Of Live Cover Songs

Rising star Zsela has shared a powerful collection of live covers, recorded at a choice of historic venues.

Talk Talk's 'I Believe In You' was the first to be recorded after performed by the artist. The charming cover took place at the infamous Joe's Pub in New York. When asked why she chose a Mark Hollis song, Zsela explained: “I chose to cover his song ‘I Believe In You’ a month after hearing of his passing as a tribute." It’s an endearing homage to the late artist.

A glorious rendition of Nina Simone’s classic ‘Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood’ also features in the recorded collection, which took place at Zebulon Café. Zsela felt an intimate connection to the song inspiring her to make a cover.

“It's never happened to me before where something really personal has triggered a visceral response to cover a specific song,” she says. “Maybe that sounds corny as hell but the lyrics just really hit at the time and made me feel very understood."

The final cover to make the cut is Tim Buckley's 'Song To The Siren', which is performed alongside harpist Marilu Donovan and Daniel Aged on bass. A fitting close, the song drifts along serenely merging Zsela’d gentle vocals and delicate instrumentals. It’s a beautiful end to a raw compilation of songs.

You can listen to Zsela’s live covers here.

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

