Zouj's 'StOOpid' Gazes Into Pop's Surreal Future

Zouj approaches music from unique angles.

The son of a French Morrocan mother and an American father, he grew up in a multi-lingual home on the outskirts of Paris.

Winding up in Leipzig as a teen, this added another layer to his identity, a complex nexus of influences.

Working as a member of DIY noise outfit Lingua Nada, Zouj - real name Adam Abdelkader Belhaj Lenox - latterly began focussing on solo material.

Attempting to locate soul in synthetic sounds, he's shared a run of singles, each more imaginative than the next.

New single 'StOOpid' is a lucid yet surreal alt-pop jammer, with Zouj crafting a song "about killing my ego in order to learn from others and the things around me..."

He continues: "It's also about an abstract meandering flow of thoughts and the fear of being separated from these thoughts or not having the time to process the world around me by being obliged to work a day-job in order to afford a living 'like an adult'. In a capitalist society, having the aim to not work for money just to stay so I can stay in my own mind would be qualified of stupid."

The full video delves into his tech-enabled fantastia, an alternate realm that brims with colour and vitality.

Tune in now.

