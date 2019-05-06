Zooni Share The Gorgeous, Acoustic-Based 'Haze'

London art-pop quartet Zooni have shared their gorgeous, pastoral new song 'Haze'.

The four-piece seem to craft music completely their own, fusing different textures, different techniques to craft something unique.

Developing a close association with producer Charlie Andrew - known for his Mercury winning work with alt-J - the band are ready to unveil something new.

Fresh from a packed out Great Escape show, Zooni's curious new single 'Haze' is a pastoral hymn, with its cyclical acoustic riff evolving into something dramatic.

Recalling Nick Drake or Sufjan Stevens, 'Haze' has a character of its own. The band explain:

"'Haze' is a surreal daydream. It was written on a summers afternoon sitting beneath Ouse Valley Viaduct."

Tune in now.

Zooni play London's Waiting Room on July 2nd.

