Zomby Announces New 'Vanta' EP

Zomby is set to release new EP 'Vanta' on May 17th.

The producer has been posting some heavy duty 90s techno classics on social media of late, while cryptic messages appear to point at new material.

Something is indeed in the works, with Zomby set to release a new EP this Spring.

'Vanta' lands on May 17th, with the press note explaining that vantablack is the substance used to line telescopes - it's one of the blackest things on the planet.

Heavy duty rave fare that takes Zomby in a new direction while sitting within his broader aesthetics, the EP features five tracks of ultra-dark electronics.

Out on May 17th, 'Vanta' is released through Bedouin Records, the producer's first project on the independent music, art and fashion label founded by Salem Rashid.

Here's lead track 'Zexor'.

