ZOHARA's 'Sing A Song' Is An Inspiring Fusion

Middle Eastern songwriter ZOHARA has shared her new single 'Sing A Song'.

The musician incorporates 2k21 production techniques with her Moroccan roots, while also reflecting the kaleidoscopic fusions that criss-cross Tel Aviv.

Someone who occupies her own realm, ZOHARA has linked with Studio Bruxo, the new label from mixer and producer David Wrench.

New single 'Sing A Song' is out now, and it marks a fresh start, a phenomenal merging of sounds and disciplines.

Pitting heritage against modernity, 'Sing A Song' is the work of a psychedelic soul coming into her own.

We're able to showcase the visuals before anyone else, and you can check them out below.

Photo Credit: Neta Tia Elias

