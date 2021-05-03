Zoee's Deadpan 'Host' Wrestles With The Uncanny

Zoee has shared the Twilight Zone inspired video for her new song 'Host'.

The London based artist merges icy digi-pop elements with curious spoken word, resulting in something dark, suggestive, and often unsettling.

Debut album 'Flaw Flower' will be released on June 25th, and new single 'Host' is an entrance point into her world.

There's an eerie appeal to the sub-zero audio synthetics, with references to works by Sylvia Plath and Maggie Nelson, while the video channels the legacy of shows such as The Twilight Zone.

She says...

"‘Host’ describes the disconcertingly replicant-like nature of a once starry-eyed lover who becomes increasingly detached. The video is inspired by The Twilight Zone and was shot on location in a forest close to where I grew up in Berkshire."

Check out the video now.

Photo Credit: Cat Scrivener

