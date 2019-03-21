Zoe Wees Exudes Promise On 'Control'

Hamburg talent Zoe Wees is only 17 years old.

An incredibly youthful artist, her inexperience is matched to extreme self-assurance, with her work delving deep into her inner emotions.

There's much more to come, but Zoe Wees truly makes her mark on new single 'Control'.

A deft, spartan piano ballad, the gentle curves and undulations of her voice stab home the meaning of each word.

Simple but profoundly effective, 'Control' is about re-asserting her independence, and overcoming the hardships in her life.

She comments...

“The sickness was stronger than me, and left scars that have become part of my life. Accepting them has taken so much time, but they make me what I am today: a fighter.”

