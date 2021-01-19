Ziggy Alberts Finds "Strength And Joy" In 'letting go'

Ziggy Alberts taps into something special on new single 'letting go'.

The Australian songwriter has dragged himself up from the grassroots, his organic journey fueled by unfiltered talent.

New album 'searching for freedom' hits home on March 19th, and it finds the artist penning another chapter

. A universe unto itself, one recurring theme in his work is the search for communication, and how our relationships can be a source of strength and comfort.

Take new song 'letting go'. Fusing together introspection and joy, he finds a path beyond the two, one he can walk in security.

In his own words, 'letting go' "is a song about of fear and the notion of having to heal everything alone.

We find strength and joy in companionship on life’s adventures, lifting each other up along the way."

"It is about being able to change direction when you feel yourself getting off course."

A beautiful return, the video for 'letting go' airs through Clash - tune in now.

