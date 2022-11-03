Zero 7 Share Rare Demo Version Of 'E Sqwers'

Zero 7 are continuously creative.

The partnership thrives on work, on setting themselves high standards and then vowing to raise them even further.

Amassing a singular catalogue, their down tempo electronics are racked with fresh ideas, melding together past and present.

Zero 7 will return to a fan-favourite release this year, with their fourth album 'Yeah Ghost!' receiving its first ever vinyl pressing.

Out on April 8th, it has been expanded with the inclusion of two unreleased songs - and we're able to air one for the very first time.

‘E Sgwers (demo version)’ it blessed with twinkling beauty, an evocative cut that places neat minimalism within a fragrant, melodic context.

An absorbing, gentle listen, it's nonetheless exploratory, the sound of a group teasing out fresh boundaries.

Tune in now.

Pre-order 'Yeah Ghost!' HERE.

