Zella Day's 'Only A Dream' Is A Jewel

Zella Day has shared her new single 'Only A Dream'.

The songwriter's work is rooted in classic pop, matching drifting psychedelia to soft focus balladry.

New EP 'Where Does The Devil Hide' lands on August 28th, following sessions alongside Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.

Recent single 'Purple Haze' was a dynamic return, while follow up 'Only A Dream' is an emotional feast.

The drifting, half-whispered vocal is set in a glistening melodic landscape, where space is used as an instrument in its own right.

The visuals place Zella at the centre of an intimate love story, filmed at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California.

“There are times we must bury our broken hearts in the garden so that spring can do the work we cannot do ourselves,” says Zella. “Living in the memory of what was eventually becomes a memory in itself. The years grow like flowers and the faint scent of love hangs low so that we may remember all of those we wish not to forget.”

Tune in now.

Related: Next Wave - Zella Day

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.