Zella Day Shares New Single 'Golden'

LA pop polymath Zella Day has shared her new single 'Golden'.

The songwriter is putting the finishing touches to her second album, which is slated to arrive in Autumn.

Largely built over lockdown, new single 'Golden' taps into this feeling of optimism attempting to find its way through the darkness.

Written in apocalyptic circumstances - "a tornado was tearing through Nashville and whispers of a global pandemic were evolving past a rumour" - 'Golden' was kicked off in the Deep South.

She recalls: "I was in Alabama writing with John Paul White as my phone was lighting up with messages from friends and family back home. I was supposed to drive back to Nashville that evening, but plans changed like the weather."

"In the stillness of the studio, ‘Golden’ was written communicating with powers beyond my control, expressing and coping with the magnitude of the situation by creating art; singing a melody into the moment to address its fragility and infinite beauty."

A glittering piece of alt-pop with a highly personal appeal, 'Golden' finds Zella Day putting her foot on the gas, and moving her music to the next level.

Photo Credit: Elizaveta Porodina

