Zayn Malik's 'VIBEZ' Is A Return To Pop Directness

Zayn Malik has shared his new single 'VIBEZ'.

The UK singer began dropping a few subtle hints on social media that something was afoot earlier in the week, prepping fans for a new announce.

Second solo album 'Icarus Falls' landed in 2018, a personal project that felt like the pop icon was trying to manouevre into a fresh space.

His third solo LP 'Nobody Is Listening' is slated to land later this year, and it's led by new single 'VIBEZ'.

It's a return to pop directness, matching his on-point R&B influences to that snapping beat and a hook-heavy chorus.

'VIBEZ' feels more refined and contoured than the material on 'Icarus Falls', occupied by a neatly defined sense of purpose.

It retains his previous work's playful experimentalism, though, matching the soulful elements of peers such as Miguel, say, to his own inimitable approach.

There's even the odd hint of his Bradford accent coming through...

Check out 'VIBEZ' below.

Photo Credit: Nabil

Related: The Right Direction - ZAYN Interviewed

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.