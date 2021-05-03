Zayn Malik: "F*ck The Grammys"

Zayn Malik has lashed out at the Grammy awards.

The pop icon returned in the opening weeks of 2021, sharing his album 'Nobody Is Listening'.

Reviews were mixed, with Clash commenting :

"What it does well is make use of hazy R&B soundscapes to establish a connection with listeners even as spectators to the 28-year-old’s quiet contemplation. With minimal production and few moments of experimentation, the album is flawed and doesn’t add much to Zayn’s musicality, but it indicates that he’s achieved some sort of clarity on the direction he wants to take as a solo artist."

With the Grammy nominations being made, Zayn's name wasn't down on the list - and he's not happy.

Tweeting to fans, he wrote: "F*ck the Grammys..."

He added: "Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary."

Zayn has yet to win a Grammy as a solo artist - he did, however, win the Popjustice £20 Music Prize back in 2016. So there's always that!

Here's his tweet.

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

Photo Credit: Nabil

