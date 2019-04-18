Zayn Malik Fans Launch #FREEZAYN Campaign

After rumours about a botched release...
Zayn Malik fans have launched a huge #FREEZAYN online campaign.

The pop icon's 2018 album 'Icarus Falls' marked his maturation, a broad, wide-ranging 27 track affair.

Since then new material has been thin on the ground, leading to speculation from his huge army of fans.

Last night - February 11th - speculation began mounting that Zayn was unhappy with his label, causing a whirlwind on social media.

The hashtag #FREEZAYN started emerging globally, sparking thousands of messages.

Zayn Malik himself seemed to pick up on this, posting:

But perhaps Zayn Malik has other matters to attend to - he seems to be back together with Gigi Hadid.

Photo Credit: Nabil

