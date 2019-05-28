Zara McFarlane's 'Black Treasure' Unpicks Post-Colonial Viewpoints

Zara McFarlane has shared her new single 'Black Treasure'.

The vocalist is steeped in gospel, soul, reggae, and jazz, with her absorbing, emotional songwriting earning widespread acclaim.

'Black Treasure' is a turn towards the electronic, with Zara trying something genuinely different.

South London producers Kwake Bass and Wu-Lu unite, supplying a dexterous digital framework for her gorgeous vocal.

Beneath this beauty, though, lies a challenging lyric, unpicking the often hidden post-colonial narratives that run through British life.

Potent and timely, it's a bold return. Zara comments...

“Black Treasure’ explores how the echoes of colonialism still resonate in society today but it is also a declaration, proclamation and celebration of black British womanhood acknowledging what historically has been taken and what remains innate within.”

Tune in now.

