Zara McFarlane Announces New Album 'Songs Of An Unknown Tongue'

Zara McFarlane will release new album 'Songs Of An Unknown Tongue' on July 17th.

The vocalist dives into a fresh challenge on the new record, working with fresh collaborators and embracing different ideas.

Her fourth album, 'Songs Of An Unknown Tongue' retains her jazz roots, while exploring the folk and spiritual traditions intertwined with her Jamaican heritage.

Producers Kwake Bass and Wu-Lu are involved throughout, casting a fresh sound palette over Zara's voice.

Out on July 17th, you can order it HERE.

Check out new song 'Future Echoes' below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://zara-mcfarlane.bandcamp.com/album/songs-of-an-unknown-tongue-2" href="http://zara-mcfarlane.bandcamp.com/album/songs-of-an-unknown-tongue-2">Songs Of An Unknown Tongue by Zara McFarlane</a>

