Zara Larsson Sacks Creative Director Following Body-Shaming Comments

Zara Larsson has sacked her creative director Ryder Ripps after he was found to have made body-shaming comments about her.

The Swedish pop artist recently released her energetic new album 'Poster Girl', matching her Nordic pop heritage to some 21st century production techniques.

Wall to wall bops, 'Poster Girl' felt like a celebratory moment of independence for an artist who has known fame since she was a child.

Now Zara Larsson has taken assertive action to dismiss her creative director Ryder Ripps, after he was found to have body-shaming comments online.

The pop star shared the receipts on Instagram, explaining: “Not Azealia Banks sharing a convo with my CREATIVE DIRECTOR Ryder making fun of my arms. Like I don't pay his bills?"

Immediately sacked, Ryder has offered no defence for his actions.

On Twitter, Zara told a fan: "Ryder Ripps? I only know Ryder R.I.P"

Later she wrote:

Stop commenting on people’s bodies — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) March 14, 2021

Here's the comments from her Instagram.

