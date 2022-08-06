Zara Larsson has acquired her back catalogue, it has been confirmed.

The role of publishing and ownership has never been so apparent, with high profile artists such as Taylor Swift engaged in legal battles in an attempt to claim their freedom.

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has managed to acquire ownership of her catalogue, which will now sit under her own Sommer House label.

The news is confirmed with a cover version, with Zara Larsson covering fellow Swedes ABBA with 'Lay All Your Love On Me'.

Zara states: “﻿I really want to say thank you to Ola and everyone at TEN for giving me the opportunity to break out as an artist and helping me start my career. You are now also making something happen that is so, so rare for a woman in the music industry - the capability to own my own catalogue. With that it makes perfect sense that I would start my own record company. I very much look forward to my future and to a continued collaboration with Sony as well.”

“This is a natural and exciting development in Zara’s continuing music career,” Ola Håkansson comments. “We have worked together for more than 10 fantastic, eventful years and Zara is, despite her young age, an established and respected international artist with extensive experience of the international music scene today. It is going to be really exciting to follow Zara’s ongoing music career. I wish her the best of luck, and I am convinced the she is going to achieve all her musical dreams and get to show her amazing artistry on the worlds biggest stages.”

Epic CEO Slvia Rhone closes: “Zara is a cornerstone artist for Epic Records. As she continues to deliver incredible music, we’re privileged and excited to be part of the next chapter of her dynamic career.”

Check out 'Lay All Your Love On Me' below.