Zara Larsson Drops Electric New Single 'Don't Worry Bout Me'

Zara Larsson has dropped her electrifying new single 'Don't Worry Bout Me'.

The pop star's debut album 'So Good' smashed all competition in front of it, breaking streaming records on Spotify in the process.

Stand out single 'Ruin My Life' was an anthem with fans, and her next release is the spiritual successor to that bop.

Speaking to Billboard last year, she teased 'Don't Worry Bout Me' by saying: "it's almost like: I don't give a fuck about you anymore, get out of my mentions, get out of my DMS. Like, "Bye, don't worry about me, worry about you."

Out now, 'Don't Worry Bout Me' is a tour de force of pop energy, backed by a killer chorus and one of Zara's most emphatic vocal performances to date.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” she said recently. “We couldn’t even have furniture at home. After every dinner it was like, “clear the living room, that’s the stage.”

Tune in now.

Catch Zara Larsson at the following shows:

May

21 Manchester Albert Hall

22 London Brixton Electric

