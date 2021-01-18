Zara Larsson Details New Album 'Poster Girl'

Zara Larsson will release new album 'Poster Girl' on March 5th.

The Swedish star is back, with her huge Young Thug-bolstered single 'Talk About Love' making headlines.

The lavish video is online now, with Zara detailing her soon-to-be-released second album.

A fresh chapter, new album 'Poster Girl' hits home on March 5th, through tastemaker label Black Butter.

Available to pre-order HERE it follows her debut album, which remains the second most streamed debut album by a female artist on Spotify.

