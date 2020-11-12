zack teale's 'aphasia' Bristles With Originality

zack teale has shared his new single 'aphasia'.

Still only 18 years old, this DIY talent merges spider-like wisps of sound with a desire to communicate emotional truths.

Citing bedroom artists such as EDEN as a production influence, we're also hearing aspects of those early James Blake EPs, too.

New single 'aphasia' bristles with originality, a song that never quite allows itself to be pinned down.

Lyrically, he deals with the severance of aspiration, the knowledge that the life promised may never be fulfilled.

A potent topic in the current dystopia, 'aphasia' is blessed with a beatific sense of melancholy.

Check it out below.

