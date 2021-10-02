Zack Cokas Searches For Self-Belief On New Rap Burner 'Pharmacy'

Zack Cokas has been forced to build a form of self-reliance.

Making music on his own, he started with GarageBand before graduating to full studios, pushing himself forward every step of the way.

It's not been easy, though. Self-reliance isn't the same as self-belief, with Zack exploring these themes in his work.

Full project 'WARHOL' is incoming, with new single 'Pharmacy' giving fans an indication of what to expect.

The digital-driven production has an elastic appeal, its rhythmic flexibility aligned to Zack's playful experimental flow.

Lyrically, he's discussing "my best way of coping with my newfound dependence on prescription medicine for my OCD / anxiety / depression" while also dissecting the Warhol reference points that permeate the project as a whole.

The North Carolina riser crafts music that works on multiple levels, wrapping together a homage to "Warhol's artistic struggles and his willingness to open his factory to any creative" with imagery that channels the spirit of Willy Wonka.

He comments: "The truth is, while Warhol's Pharmacy cannot solve all of one’s problems, it can be the first step in dealing with one’s inner demons. I want to portray Warhol's Pharmacy to be a one-stop shop where problems can be solved after one prescription... as this is the commonly believed but false narrative surrounding prescription medicine in our culture - especially in the stories told on TV and in film."

Colourful and immediate, 'Pharmacy' contains hidden truths, one you'll want to spend time with to uncover.

Tune in now.

