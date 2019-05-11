Zac Pajak's 'Southern Comfort' Is About Finding Peace

Zac Pajak knows the importance of solitude.

As an artist, he'll often seclude himself, burrowing inwards to create his songs.

But alongside this, he values the time around others, creating a bond in the process.

New single 'Southern Comfort' is about finding peace, and trying to locate a path through tough times.

There's an Americana lilt to the sonic palette, matching the inner melancholy with a gauze of warmth.

He comments: "'Southern Comfort' is about the importance of having family and friends around you to keep you grounded and get you through the tough times. I wrote the song some time ago, but it resurfaced recently, and I decided to re-record it in my home studio during lockdown."

"This year has been a strange one for everyone so far but it’s allowed me to focus on the music, write a bunch of new songs with no distractions and finish old material I’d been sitting on for a while."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.