Yxng Bane Links With DoRoad For New Burner 'BrukDown'

Yxng Bane has teamed up with rising drill rapper DoRoad for his first single of the year ‘BrukDown’.

Following up last year's weighty release ‘Birthday’ with Stefflon Don, Yxng Bane continues to flex his lyrical prowess, drawing on the heavy rap flows and bold delivery of his early drops.

Sitting back-to-back on the verses with DoRoad, Yxng Bane slides in his signature melodic style for the hook before the rising driller lets off his energetic bars against a gritty drill beat from Big Zeeko.

‘BrukDown’ makes it clear that despite Yxng Bane’s previous attempt at retiring from music in 2021 , Yxng Bane still has a lot to give.

Yxng Bane comments…

“Big Zeeko managed to give me something that reminded me of the past and despite where I am as an artist today, the beat reminded me of Yxng Bane. There was something missing though, and when I made this track I just thought: oh I could hear him on this. We got in touch, we wrapped it up pretty fast then we shot the video straight away!”

Words: Naima Sutton

