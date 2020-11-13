Yxng Bane Links With D Block Europe On 'Cut Me Off'

Yxng Bane and D Block Europe combine on 'Cut Me Off'.

In spite of it all, Yxng Bane has had an incredible year, with his 'Quarantime: The Lost Files' mixtape impacting in May.

A figure who never disappoints, Bane's tendency to unearth absolute bangers serves him in good stead for this latest release.

Dialing in D Block Europe, it's an all-star mash up, with Yxng Bane as the circus master.

Out now, 'Cut Me Off' features the rapper alongside D Block Europe, and it's an impeccably styled clip.

Tune in now.

