Yves Tumour Shares New Song 'Romanticist/Dream Palette'

Yves Tumour has shared their new song 'Romanticist/Dream Palette'.

The Warp Records artist returns with their new album later this week, with 'Heaven To A Tortured Mind' landing on April 3rd.

Spoiler alert: it's a phenomenal aesthetic statement.

New song 'Romanticist/Dream Palette' leads the way, placing Yves amid a torrent of sound.

Dramatic and immersive, 'Romanticist/Dream Palette' finds Yves re-shaping sonic rules to suit their own purposes.

'Heaven To A Tortured Mind' will be released on April 3rd.

Photo Credit: Jordan Hemingway

