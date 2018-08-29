Yves Tumor Shares Shattering New Single 'Licking An Orchid'

New Warp signing Yves Tumor has shared the shattering video for 'Licking An Orchid'.

We're still getting to grips with this startling newcomer, who is set to support Blood Orange on a handful of incoming shows.

New release 'Licking An Orchid' is a dramatic return, as engaging as it is unsettling, the shards of melody intermingling with white noise.

Yves Tumor takes the central role in the video, with Daniel Sannwald's direction building on the caustic creativity of the music itself.

A brave, engaging, disruptive statement, you can check out 'Licking An Orchid' below.

