Yves Tumor Returns With New Single 'Jackie'

Yves Tumor has shared his new single 'Jackie'.
The ever-shifting auteur spins the creative dials once more, embracing rock's immediacy on a crunching new release.
Out now, 'Jackie' leans in on raw guitar sounds, with Yves sparring alongside Chris Greatti - Poppy, Yungblud - in the studio.
Actual Objects directs the visuals, every bit as disorienting as the songwriting itself.
The results are hugely striking, with Actual Objects commenting: “We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie’ - we've been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. "Jackie" was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques."
Tune in now.
Catch Yves Tumor at the following shows:
March
5 Bristol Strange Brew
6 Glasgow Stereo
7 Dublin Whelans
8 London Electric Brixton
9 Brighton Chalk
10 Manchester Yes
