Yves Tumor Returns With New Single 'Jackie'

Shape-shifting creativity rooted in rock's immediacy...
Robin Murray
News
15 · 06 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 15 · 06 · 2021
0

Yves Tumor has shared his new single 'Jackie'.

The ever-shifting auteur spins the creative dials once more, embracing rock's immediacy on a crunching new release.

Out now, 'Jackie' leans in on raw guitar sounds, with Yves sparring alongside Chris Greatti - Poppy, Yungblud - in the studio.

Actual Objects directs the visuals, every bit as disorienting as the songwriting itself.

The results are hugely striking, with Actual Objects commenting: “We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie’ - we've been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. "Jackie" was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques."

Tune in now.

Catch Yves Tumor at the following shows:

March
5 Bristol Strange Brew
6 Glasgow Stereo
7 Dublin Whelans
8 London Electric Brixton
9 Brighton Chalk
10 Manchester Yes

- - -

Yves Tumor
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read more about...

Read this next