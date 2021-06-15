Yves Tumor Returns With New Single 'Jackie'

Yves Tumor has shared his new single 'Jackie'.

The ever-shifting auteur spins the creative dials once more, embracing rock's immediacy on a crunching new release.

Out now, 'Jackie' leans in on raw guitar sounds, with Yves sparring alongside Chris Greatti - Poppy, Yungblud - in the studio.

Actual Objects directs the visuals, every bit as disorienting as the songwriting itself.

The results are hugely striking, with Actual Objects commenting: “We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie’ - we've been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. "Jackie" was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques."

Tune in now.

Catch Yves Tumor at the following shows:

March

5 Bristol Strange Brew

6 Glasgow Stereo

7 Dublin Whelans

8 London Electric Brixton

9 Brighton Chalk

10 Manchester Yes

