Yungblud Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Jesse Jo Stark's 'Die Young'

Jesse Jo Stark seems to tap into the infinite mythology of the West Coast.

Of course, it helps that she's got the lineage - Cher's god-daughter, Jesse has the voices of the counter culture running through her veins.

It's something that comes to the fore with gorgeous new single 'Die Young', underpinned by those celestial acoustic guitar chords and powered by an emphatic vocal.

The arrangement is suggestive and opaque - think Lana at her most fated - while also nodding to her forebears, with those liquid country guitar lines and the 'Wichita Lineman' style string parts.

A single to truly immerse yourself in, we're able to share 'Die Young' alongside some behind the scenes polaroids shot by Yungblud.

It gets intimate...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.